The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €146.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €147.54 ($173.57).

Shares of MTX opened at €196.00 ($230.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

