The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Foschini Group (OTCMKTS:FHNIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital lowered The Foschini Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded The Foschini Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get The Foschini Group alerts:

Shares of FHNIY opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. The Foschini Group has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.