The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. 140166 decreased their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

Shares of BA opened at $205.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.56. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

