The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 197.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,201,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

