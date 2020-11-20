The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of The Andersons worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter worth $292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 43.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 66.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $724.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

