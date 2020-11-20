The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

