The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
