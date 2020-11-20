Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $257,355.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

