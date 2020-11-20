Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 100107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

