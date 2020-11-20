Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm Sells 43,610 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TSLA stock opened at $499.27 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $508.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $473.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.18, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 150.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

