Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Shares of TER opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

