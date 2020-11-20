Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.19. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 109,963 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.61 million for the quarter.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.