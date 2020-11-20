Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Telefónica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of TEF opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.