TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $28.50 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

