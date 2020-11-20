TD Securities Raises Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$0.60

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ETG opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. Entrée Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

