TD Securities Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$66.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.67.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.94.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

