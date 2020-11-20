TD Securities Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $5.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGIFF. CIBC reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

CGIFF stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

