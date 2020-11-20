TD Securities Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to $16.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

