TD Securities Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to $16.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.17.
