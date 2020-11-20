Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $703,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for mineral resources in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Quebec. The company explores for vanadium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It primarily focuses on the Three A's exploration projects, including Apollo, Admiral, and Atlas in the Matagami greenstone belt, Quebec.

