Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

