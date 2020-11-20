Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $857,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after acquiring an additional 454,490 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

