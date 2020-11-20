T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $154.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $139.53 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

