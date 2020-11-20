T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $121.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.