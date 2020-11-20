Synthetix Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $577.35 million and approximately $104.77 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 209,443,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,264,080 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.