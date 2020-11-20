Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Insider Privet Fund Management Llc Purchases 7,180 Shares

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 7,180 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,351.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privet Fund Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Privet Fund Management Llc bought 20,000 shares of Synalloy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

SYNL stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $75,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

