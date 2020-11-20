Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a positive rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of SZLMY opened at $22.05 on Monday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.