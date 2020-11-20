SVB Leerink Weighs in on Pandion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pandion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAND. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PAND opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pandion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000.

In other Pandion Therapeutics news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 15,197 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $232,818.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

