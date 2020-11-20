Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

