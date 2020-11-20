Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 35,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00.

About Sunora Foods Inc. (SNF.V) (CVE:SNF)

Sunora Foods Inc trades in and supplies food oils in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers canola, soybean, corn, olive, and other specialty food oils under the Sunora, Sunera, and Sunya brands, as well as under various private labels. It serves customers in the food oil processing, retail, and food service markets.

