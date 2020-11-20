Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.