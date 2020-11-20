Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins currently has a C$65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.31.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total value of C$1,499,295.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,590,607.45. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,960 in the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

