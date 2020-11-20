StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to $4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.