Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Up 57.0% in October

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the October 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SRI stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.57.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.