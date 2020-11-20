Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Up 57.0% in October

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the October 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.