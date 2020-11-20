Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,053. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 272.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

