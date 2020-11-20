Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to “Buy”

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

