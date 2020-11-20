Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to “Hold”

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

