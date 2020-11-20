Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CSFB began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of TS opened at $15.01 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

