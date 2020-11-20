Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson Sells 107,764 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, October 9th, Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

