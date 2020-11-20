Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

