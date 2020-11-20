Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.84

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 988779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$1.80 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases, which is located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

