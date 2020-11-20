Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Ray O’Toole Acquires 3,000 Shares

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52).
Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 23rd, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20).
LON SGC opened at GBX 58.95 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a market cap of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.
Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile
Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.
