Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Insider Ray O’Toole Acquires 3,000 Shares

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,770 ($2,312.52).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20).

LON SGC opened at GBX 58.95 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a market cap of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

