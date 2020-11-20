STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.10.

STAG opened at $29.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

