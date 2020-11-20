SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.80

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 30208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $229,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 217,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

