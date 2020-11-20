SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. SRAX had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

