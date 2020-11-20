Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.13 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

