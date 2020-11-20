Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey Sells 200,000 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00.
James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 13th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00.
Shares of SQ opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.13 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
