Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SII has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Sprott from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

NYSE SII opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.37 million and a PE ratio of 67.12. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

