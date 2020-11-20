Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$38.68 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.60. The company has a market cap of $947.66 million and a PE ratio of 46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

