Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

