Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Spire has raised its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.39 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

