Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Spire has raised its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.39 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.
SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
