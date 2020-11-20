Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of SPB opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

