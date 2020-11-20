Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Shares of SPB opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
