SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $175.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

About SPDR Gold Shares

Street Tracks Gold Shares offer investors a new, innovative, relatively cost efficient and secure way to access the gold market. Gold Shares are intended to offer investors a means of participating in the gold bullion market without the necessity of taking physical delivery of gold, & to buy and sell that interest through the trading of a security on a regulated stock exchange.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.